August 24 AM: Hot, humid conditions continue, more rain chances yet to come

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hot and humid conditions are going to stick around in Siouxland with highs still in the 90s and more rain chances still to come.

Temperatures are currently on the warm side in the low to mid 70s across the area. Not only is it warm, it’s another very humid morning with dew points also in the 70s.

Winds are light this morning coming from the south, southeast up to 10 mph. Some areas may see winds up to 15 mph through the morning and afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we steered clear of last nights light showers and thunderstorms, which stayed to our north and northeast.

Highs today are projected to range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. But due to the humidity in the area, we are looking at a heat index in the upper-90s and around 100° for some areas.

Due to this high heat and humidity in the area, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 6 p.m. this evening.

