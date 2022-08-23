SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We start out hot for the start of school for Sioux City as we see highs Tuesday around 90°. Overnight lows will be quite muggy as well as we only drop to the mid-60s. We start to see some more clouds on Wednesday as we have a slight chance of some showers and storms as highs are slightly cooler in the upper-80s.

We will start to cool a bit as sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s for Thursday and low-80s for Friday and dewpoints in the low-60s.

For the weekend, we will have more cloud cover as showers and storms make a return as well as muggy conditions, with Saturday being the biggest chance of seeing much needed rainfall as highs remain in the mid-80s. Those showers and storms will leave our area Monday as we see decreasing clouds for the afternoon with highs in the low-80s for Monday afternoon, Tuesday, and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, and lows comfortable in the upper-50s.