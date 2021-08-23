August 23 AM: Hot, humid week with several rain chances mixed in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect a hot and humid start to the week with highs in the 90s and heat index values as high as 100° possible with several rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the upper 60s and low 70s across the area. Dew points are also in the upper 60s and low 70s which means it is very muggy outside. Another morning that feels like a sauna when you step outside. We will continue to feel humid conditions throughout the day today.

Winds are very light this morning from the south, southeast up to 10 mph across the area. Winds will remain light today, but may reach up to 15 mph at times throughout the afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen cloudy skies overnight with a few thunderstorms towards our northwest and southeast.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be hot and humid with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising to a high of 93 by this afternoon.

