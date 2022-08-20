SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Most of the clouds have dissipated for much of Siouxland, and will continue to stay that way for the next several days. It will also get pretty warm as well, but not looking to be as hot as we had for much of July and first week of August.

Tonight will be a very comfortable but chilly night, with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity with lows in the mid-50s. There could be a few areas of patchy fog in the morning, so if you will be traveling or heading to church in the morning, it would probably be best to give yourself a little bit of extra time. The fog should burn off pretty quickly though as we see sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday, with the exception of being maybe a degree or two warmer.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we really start to get quite warm with highs around 90° and lows in the low-60s with lots of sunshine still continuing. It will start to get a little more muggy these days as well, where dewpoints look to be in the mid and upper-60s for many of us. It will start to get slightly cooler on Thursday as we see some more clouds for the second half of the day with highs slightly cooler in the mid-80s and lows around 60°.

Friday through Sunday, we look to have daily chances but they look to be minor at this point. We will continue to monitor these rain chances as it gets closer. Temperatures look to take a bit of a dip during this time period as we see highs drop into the low-80s for Friday and Saturday, and upper-70s Sunday, with lows in the upper-50s. Some clouds could stick around into Monday as temperatures remain in the upper-70s.