August 20th PM: Severe storms pave the way to a cooler, less humid weekend

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to form this afternoon with a risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a couple tornadoes. Stay alert to changing conditions and have a plan in place so that you’re prepared to take action if thunderstorms threaten your area. The rain should clear out to the east after 9 PM and we’ll see lows drop to about 60° heading into Saturday morning.

The weekend is going to be pretty nice. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80° Saturday. Sunday we’ll have increasing clouds and a slightly warmer high in the middle 80s. During Sunday PM, there’s a chance of additional thunderstorms happening and some of those may also be severe.

Isolated storm chances will be with us again on Monday and Wednesday of next week. Seasonal highs in the low to mid 80s are anticipated with the exception of Tuesday when we’ll likely pop off another hot 90°+ high temperature.

Stay safe during the storms and have a good weekend!