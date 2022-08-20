SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following AM clouds and a bit of fog in pockets, we’ll have some sunshine poke through this afternoon as we reach toward a high of 79°. The wind will blow from the north at 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunny weather starts on Sunday and carries forward through nearly all of next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows at night should range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. A pretty good summertime pattern!

Next weekend, more cloud cover works in and we’re monitoring small storm chances in the extended forecast. The greatest opportunities currently line up for next Friday and Sunday, but we’ll need to get closer to have increased confidence in how those will play out.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.