August 21st AM: Pleasant Saturday prior to more rain chances

Overall, the weekend is going to be pretty nice!

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80° this afternoon. It’s going to be far less humid and just a gorgeous day.

Sunday we’ll have increasing clouds and a slightly warmer high in the middle 80s. There’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms working through as more humidity tries to build back in – mainly toward the evening hours – so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans.

Isolated storm chances will be with us again on Monday and Wednesday of next week. Seasonal highs in the lower to middle 80s are anticipated with the exception of Tuesday when we’ll likely pop off another hot 90°+ high temperature.

Hope you enjoy the day.