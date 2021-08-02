August 2 AM: Wildfire smoke lingers, temperatures set to gradually increase, slim rain chances for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wildfire smoke will continue to linger in Siouxland leaving behind hazy skies while temperatures gradually rise by this weekend with very slim rain chances mixed in.

Due to the lingering smoke in the area, visibility in portions of Siouxland is reduced to as low as 2 miles.

Temperatures are comfortable in the 50s across the area this morning.

Winds are very light with most of the area experiencing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows Siouxland had a clear and quiet night with mild temperatures.

We are expected to see sunshine today despite the hazy skies with relatively seasonal temperatures hovering in the low- to mid-80s across the area by this afternoon.

