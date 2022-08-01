SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This evening there’s a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms in northeast Nebraska. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies with a warm low temperature of 69°. The wind will blow from the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday will be among the hottest days of 2022 as temperatures surge into the upper 90s and lower 100s. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory active through Tuesday afternoon with feels like temperatures likely hitting between 105° and 110°. Be careful out in the heat! Avoid over-exertion outside, don’t leave kids or pets inside vehicles, and drink lots of water. The wind tomorrow will be from the SSW gusting to 25 MPH, so that breeze will make the hot weather a little more manageable.

Wednesday morning there’s a chance of showers along a cold front. It’ll become slightly cooler at 94° in the afternoon.

Staying quiet and hot for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

There’s another thunderstorm chance developing on Saturday and then it should become cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s going through the extended forecast.

