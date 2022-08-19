SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 59° with scattered light rain showers possible. Patchy fog may form leading into the morning hours of Saturday, so please drive with care. The wind will push out of the NW at 5 to 15 MPH.

Following AM clouds and a bit of fog, we’ll have some sunshine poke through tomorrow afternoon as we reach a high of 79°. The wind will continue from the north at 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunny weather starts on Sunday and carries forward through nearly all of next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows at night should range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Next weekend, more cloud cover works in and we’re monitoring small storm chances in the extended forecast. The greatest opportunities currently line up for next Friday and Sunday.

