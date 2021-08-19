August 19th PM: Severe thunderstorm risk Friday followed by a cooldown

Tonight, thunderstorms will enter the area after midnight and the low will drop near 70°.

A cold front is going to slowly shift across Siouxland on Friday sparking off multiple rounds of thunderstorms throughout the day – some of which will have the potential to be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. Please have a plan in place to protect yourself & your family from severe weather. It’ll be a warm, breezy, and humid day with the high rising into the upper 80s.

It’s going to be cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s. There’s a chance of more thunderstorms passing through on Sunday.

Next week, expect seasonal conditions with highs staying in the lower to middle 80s. More rain may line up on Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning.