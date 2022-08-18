SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 PM.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to roll through – primarily before midnight. One or two of these thunderstorms may be severe with hail and strong wind gusts, but the potential is fairly low. The temperature will be reduced to 60° overnight. SSW winds will shift NW at 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday we’ll have mostly cloudy sky conditions and more scattered rain showers in the afternoon – maybe even a couple rumbles of thunder. The high will be 75°. The wind from the NW will push through at 10 to 20 MPH.

A couple showers carry on into Saturday with breaks in the clouds and a high of 76°.

We jump back to the 80s on Sunday and highs will stick in the lower to middle 80s along with sunny skies all the way through next Wednesday. Nice!

More clouds filter back in approaching next weekend with a minor shot at thunderstorms looking to organize Friday.

