August 18th PM: One more hot day before a cold front delivers weekend thunderstorms

Tonight expect a low of about 70° under clear skies with warm & muggy conditions.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and breezy Thursday as we work back up to a high near 90°. Beginning late tomorrow night, there’s a chance of thunderstorms. A cold front will slowly work through Siouxland on Friday delivering a couple rounds of rain. Some of the thunderstorms that form on Friday will have the potential to be severe. There’s a Slight Risk from the National Weather Service. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest factors, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Saturday will be sunny and a notch cooler with the high getting into the lower 80s. On Sunday, there’s a shot at more thunderstorms happening – especially toward the evening hours. It’ll stay seasonal with the temperature rising back into the middle 80s.

It should stay pretty quiet next week with minimal rain chances. A few thunderstorms may clip through Siouxland next Tuesday lowering highs to the upper 70s & lower 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in the extended forecast.