August 18 forecast AM: Warmth, sunshine continue ahead of Friday cold front, weekend storm chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunshine and highs in the low 90s will continue in Siouxland until a cold front moves through Friday bringing in cooler temperatures and a few weekend storm chances.

It is a muggy morning out there, which means we could see thick fog develop across the area. We are already seeing slightly reduced visibility between 8 and 9 miles in central and northeastern Siouxland with under 2 miles of visibility near Carroll.

Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s this morning, so it’s not only muggy but warm as well this morning.

Winds this morning are on the light side from the southeast up to 10 mph. We will get to enjoy another wonderful breeze in the area by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen another clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another hot and sunny one as temperatures rise to a high of 91 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we could see storms in the area and just how cool it’s going to get.