August 17th PM: Staying in the 90s Wednesday & Thursday

Tonight the low will fall into the upper 60s with clear skies. It’ll be warm and fairly humid outside.

Skies will stay sunny on Wednesday and most of Thursday as highs work back up into the 90s throughout much of Siouxland. At least we’ll have the presence of a noticeable southerly breeze which will help to take a little of the edge off of the heat.

Beginning late Thursday night and carrying over into Friday, there’s a solid chance of showers & thunderstorms happening with accumulations expected to be around a half inch to one inch. Unfortunately, that will do little to put a dent in the 6+ inch shortfall in precipitation we’re running with now for 2021.

Saturday we get a break in the rain and temperatures will cool into the lower & middle 80s around Siouxland. A reinforcing cold front may bring about additional thunderstorms on Sunday.

Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s next Monday and Tuesday, but cooler weather will gradually work in during the course of next week. Highs may dip into the 70s!

No substantial rain chances are being identified in the extended forecast at this time.

Have a nice night!