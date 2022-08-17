SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 60° with mostly clear skies and a couple areas of fog. Make sure to look up and to the north late tonight leading into Thursday morning as you may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights! The wind is expected to blow from the SSE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a shot at showers and thunderstorms developing progressing into the evening hours. It’ll be a warm one as we lift up to 85°.

Highs are going to drop into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with small chances for rain to stick around. Sky conditions are expected to be partly cloudy.

More sunshine will welcome us into next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

