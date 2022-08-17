SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today we start with some patchy fog, but after the fog burns off, it will be a very seasonal day. Highs will be right around average in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine, with light winds and low humidity. It will be an absolutely gorgeous day to take the dog for a walk or get a car wash. Tonight will be pleasant as well with lows in the upper-50s.

For Thursday, we start with some sunshine early in the day, but then we see increasing clouds with a chance of some afternoon showers and storms as highs climb a bit higher into the middle and upper 80s across Siouxland with lows around 60°. We could see a few showers linger into Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s to around 80° and lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday we may see some clouds early, but then we clear out for the end of the weekend and start of the next work week, with highs near average in the low-80s and lows in the mid-50s, with lots of sunshine, low humidity values, and comfortable temperatures. By Wednesday and Thursday, we start to build in some more clouds, but will still be very nice with highs remaining stable in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s to around 60°.