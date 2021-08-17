August 17 forecast AM: Sunshine, warmth, breezy conditions continue ahead of late week cold front

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be hot, breezy, and sunny in Siouxland for the remainder of this week until a cold front moves through at the end of the week bringing showers and thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures to the area.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side ranging in the low 70s and mid to upper 60s across the area.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph. A breeze up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph is likely throughout the afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen yet another clear and quiet night in Siouxland leading into this morning.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that clear skies will stick around with plenty of sunshine as temperatures rise to a high of 92 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we are looking at that cold front moving through the area.