SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature is going to fall to 57° with pockets of fog developing. Expect calm conditions with a very light ENE wind of 5 MPH or less.

Mostly sunny and very nice for Wednesday as we hit a high of 83° in the afternoon. Southeast wind of 5 to 10 MPH anticipated.

Increasing clouds along with marginally warmer temperatures Thursday up to 85°. We have a shot at showers and thunderstorms toward evening. We’ll hang onto a small rain chance Friday too with the temperature slipping down to 77°.

The weekend should be phenomenal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s plus a generous helping of sunshine – especially on Sunday.

More sunshine follows through next week in a dry pattern. Highs will hold in the lower to middle 80s – just a hair above average.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.