August 16th PM: Highs stay in the 90s prior to a late week cold front

Tonight expect a low in the middle 60s with a clear sky.

Sunny skies and a light breeze are anticipated for Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday with a quiet and warm pattern. Highs will stay at or just over 90°.

Beginning Thursday night, a cold front will track through Siouxland with a chance of showers and thunderstorms extending into Friday. Saturday we catch a break from the rain, but a reinforcing cold front on Sunday may work through another round of thunderstorms.

It becomes gradually cooler going through the weekend and early next week. High temperatures should drop off into the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Have a great one!