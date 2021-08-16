August 16 forecast AM: Warm temperatures, sunshine to start the week ahead end of week cold front

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect some sunshine and warm temperatures ahead of an end of the week cold front that will bring in some much needed showers and thunderstorms, as well as cooler temperatures.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s across Siouxland.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night across the Siouxland area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures rising to a high of 88.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we will see showers and thunderstorms and how cool this coming weekend will be.