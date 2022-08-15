SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 1 inch of rainfall has occurred in parts of Siouxland on Monday including Sioux City – officially the first time more than 1 inch of rain has fallen at the Sioux Gateway Airport since late October 2021. Lingering light showers will hang over the region tonight with lows in the upper 50s & lower 60s. Light winds out of the east at 5 to 10 MPH.

A shower or two may hang on into Tuesday followed by PM clearing. It’ll be relatively cool again with a high of 77° projected for Sioux City. The wind will continue to blow out of the east at 10 to 15 MPH.

Mostly sunny and beautiful Wednesday as we climb to 83°.

Increasing clouds expected Thursday with a PM rain chance. The high will be in the middle 80s. Cloud cover sticks around into Friday with more rain and a minor cooldown to 79°.

Typical summertime temperatures in the extended forecast with drier weather taking over once again. Highs should be in the 70s and 80s going through the extended 9 on 9 Forecast.

