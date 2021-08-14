August 14th AM: Beautiful sunny weekend, rain returns later next week

Get ready for a great weekend!

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with sunshine, limited humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hopefully you have a chance to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather.

Little variation is expected on Monday & Tuesday. It may cool down by a degree or two as some more humidity starts to work back into Siouxland.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’ll carry rain chances as a cold front slowly passes through the region. It looks like the precipitation & clouds will clear out in time for another great weekend coming our way. Highs should be right around 80° approaching the end of next week.

Have a good one!