August 13th PM: Fantastic weekend, cold front & rain chances coming later next week

Tonight look for clear skies and a low in the mid 50s. Great weather to crack open the windows and shut down the air conditioner. If you have an opportunity, check out the Perseid Meteor Shower after midnight. Look up to the northeast in the night sky away from the city lights. If you’re patient, you’ll catch some meteors streaking across the sky!

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with sunshine, limited humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hopefully you have a chance to get outside and enjoy the weekend!

Little variation is expected on Monday & Tuesday. It may cool down by a degree or two as some more humidity starts to work back into Siouxland.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’ll carry rain chances as a cold front slowly passes through the region. It looks like the precipitation & clouds will clear out in time for another great weekend coming our way. Highs should be right around 80° approaching the end of next week.

Have a good one!