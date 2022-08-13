SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are starting to see more of a relief from the heat as tonight, but it will still be quite muggy but temperatures will fall into the low-60s for much of Siouxland, which is about average for this time of year. We will still likely see some clouds tonight, but there could be some breaks from time to time.

Sunday will likely remain mostly cloudy, with highs similar to Saturday in the mid-80s. Overnight we start to see some showers move in, particularly for the northern part of our viewing area as temperatures fall into the mid-60s. Those rain showers will continue into Monday, but doesn’t look like enough where it will put a significant dent in our drought. Highs on Monday will struggle to make in into the mid-70s, one of the coolest days we have seen in quite a while. Those rain showers could continue into Tuesday as well, particularly in the morning. Depending on how much sunshine we see on Tuesday will determine how warm we get. If we see sunshine creep in faster for the afternoon, we could get into the 80s, but if the rain and clouds stick around for longer, we will likely remain in the 70s.

It will likely be clearing out by Tuesday night as the rain showers move out of our region, as well as less humid and more comfortable conditions return to the area as we see lows very comfortable for the mid-and-upper 50s for much of Siouxland. Wednesday and Thursday look to be very nice with highs in the low-and-mid 80s and lows remaining in the mid-and-upper 50s.

Models are hinting at some more rain showers as we head into Friday and Saturday, but again, not much to put a dent in the deficit we are seeing in Sioux City and surrounding areas. Highs look to be around 80°, with lows around 60°.

Sunshine looks to return for the second half of next weekend and to start the next work week as highs look to jump back into the mid-80s.