August 13 AM: Pleasant weekend weather in the works despite tiny weekend rain chance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid- to upper-80s despite a tiny weekend rain chance and a cold front next week.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning ranging in the 50s. It feels wonderful outside with little to no humidity and no fog again in the area.

Winds are light from the west, northwest up to 10 mph. Winds will stay on the lighter side throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we did see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies from northern Siouxland to southern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a seasonal afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84.

