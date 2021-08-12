August 12th PM: Seasonal warmth moving into the weekend

Tonight expect mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 50s. A good chance to switch off the air conditioner!

It’ll be a mostly sunny start to the weekend Friday with a high in the upper 80s. Expect a slight cooldown with a tiny chance of showers on Saturday. Other than that minor potential disturbance, it looks like we’ll have smooth sailing in the forecast with no rain chances dialed up through the start of next week and highs holding steady in the middle to upper 80s.

Next Wednesday & Thursday, a cold front will plug through Siouxland and it looks like that will deliver our best chance of meaningful rain in the 9 on 9 Forecast. Once that system passes, expect highs to drop down near 80° with some more cloud cover working through going into next weekend.

Hope you have a great one!