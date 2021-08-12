August 12 AM: Seasonal temperatures to return to Siouxland with minimal rain chances mixed in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a hot start to the week with highs in the 90s, Siouxlanders can expect more seasonal temperatures in the 80s to return by this weekend with slim rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are fairly comfortable, mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s mixed in. It is a slightly humid morning with dew points in the 50s and 60s.

Despite the slight humidity in the area, there really isn’t any fog to worry about this morning. Dew points and temperatures need to be right on top of each other for thick fog, so visibility around the area is pretty clear despite 7 miles in Cherokee this morning. Temperatures may drop a couple of degrees this morning so we may see a small increase in fog in some areas.

Winds are light from the south, southeast up to 10 mph. We may see a light breeze up to 15 mph by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot and sunny afternoon with a high of 90 and a breeze mixed in.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we could see those slim rain chances.