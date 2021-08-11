August 11th PM: Warm & sunny weather continues, slim weekend rain chance

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonal with a low near 60°.

A mostly sunny and beautiful Thursday is dialed up for Siouxland. The high temperature will step into the upper 80s. It should be a dry & comfortable brand of heat with limited humidity present.

On Friday, expect a few more clouds to cross through and a minor cooldown into the mid 80s.

Saturday holds our best chance in the near future of any sort of measurable rain with a couple of forecast models snatching onto some scattered showers & thunderstorms and sending them through Siouxland during the morning/midday hours. Accumulations will likely be pretty minor with that passing disturbance, but anything would be helpful with precipitation at this point! Sunday should be partly cloudy and nice with a high in the lower 80s.

Going through next week, we expect to see more sunshine and typical mid-August weather. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80s. There’s some agreement in the long-range forecast models of working through a cold front next Thursday with another chance of rain, so we’ll keep an eye on that potential.

Have a nice Wednesday night!