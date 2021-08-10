August 10th PM: Sunny & warm weather as drought drags on

Tonight the low temperature will be in the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday is going to be sunny, breezy, and hot with afternoon high temperatures exceeding 90°. A light northerly breeze will help to push in drier air & keep the humidity at a minimum. Thursday will be mostly sunny and bring about some similar weather as the high rises back up to 90°.

This weekend is going to be a little bit cooler with the presence of more clouds and maybe a passing shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but chances are minimal. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday & Sunday – typical pleasant mid-August heat.

Highs should stick in the 80s throughout next week with no major shake ups coming to the forecast. We’ll likely stay rain free until we get close to next weekend when a couple of the extended forecast models are grabbing onto a cold front boundary Thursday.

Have a nice night!