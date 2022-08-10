SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be mostly clear, but not quite as cool and comfortable as the past few nights with the temperature falling to 66° in Sioux City. Expect a southeast wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday is going to be mostly sunny and hot as we rise to a high of 94°. Forecast models are buying into the formation of a few showers near the Iowa Great Lakes and with the extra cloud cover up that way, temperatures may also be suppressed down into the 80s. Only about 10% of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area will be fortunate enough to snag onto that precipitation though in the midst of our drought – most will stay dry.

Friday is going to be hot, sunny, and breezy as the high shifts up to 97°.

Saturday we’re on track for mostly sunny weather and a high of 95°.

Beginning on Sunday, cooler air will slowly work in. Rain chances are being monitored for next Tuesday and Wednesday when it looks like we’ll also receive a nice break from the heat with highs dropping to about 80°.

