August 10 AM: Drought conditions persist, seasonal temps to return this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite a slim chance for some light sprinkles this morning, drought conditions will persist in Siouxland due to a lack of rain in the extended forecast as temperatures return to near seasonal in the mid-80s by this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 70s across the area. Dew point temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning. This means that it’s another very muggy/humid morning with thick, patchy fog possible.

As of right now, visibility isn’t too much of an issue due to fog. Visibility is currently ranging from 5 miles in Estherville up to 10 miles for most of the area. We may see visibility decrease slightly before the sun rises later this morning.

Winds are light from the northwest and southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started the night off with mostly clear skies, but some minor showers and sprinkles are moving into western Siouxland this morning. We may see those light showers and sprinkles move from western Siouxland to eastern Siouxland through the morning and early afternoon hours before we become mostly sunny.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at morning sprinkles but afternoon sunshine as temperatures rise to a high of 90.

