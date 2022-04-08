SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clear and cold weather will be with us tonight as the temperature drops down to 21°. Expect calm conditions with the wind staying under 5 MPH turning from NW to SE.

Expect a spectacular Saturday with sunshine and a high in the lower 60s. It gets a little warmer on Sunday, but clouds will be on the increase along with more wind as gusts peak around 30 MPH in Siouxland.

We stick to the mild side on Monday & Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday & Wednesday, we have a risk of rain and thunderstorms and it’ll become cooler and windy once again as we approach the end of next week. On Thursday, we might have a little snow happen too, but at this point it looks like accumulations will be minor and temporary with quick melting.

A bit warmer as highs lift back into the middle to upper 50s approaching next weekend.

