Sioux CITY, IA(KCAU)- Not only do we expect calmer winds in the area, but more sunshine as well. This will help in pushing temperatures up for the day. We do start off colder with morning lows down into the 20’s and 30’s that will feel colder thanks to winds still over 20 mph for much of the area. This will make the area have feels like temperatures in the 10’s in some places. Winds will continue to be above 20 mph through the day, gusts on the other hand settle to calmer speeds. We can expect clearer conditions close to noon that will continue through the evening.

Clear overnight conditions will lead to a colder morning that we’ve seen in a bit, putting us down into the low 20’s. Temperatures rise even higher through the day tomorrow as we settle to normal wind speeds again.

The fair weather continues for a few more days after that making the weekend a good one. Dry conditions through it as well as we wait till next week to see another rain maker appearing later on.

