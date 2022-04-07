SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 30° with a few snow flurries. The wind will remain strong with gusts potentially rising up near 50 MPH. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect across the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

Clouds will break apart and the wind will diminish as we move through the day on Friday. Expect a slightly warmer start to the weekend as we should hit a high of about 50° in Sioux City. Overall, not too shabby…certainly an improvement over the past few days.

The weekend itself is looking great! Look for the temperature to get up to about 60° Saturday with bright sunshine. More clouds will move in on Sunday and the wind will strengthen once again, but it’ll feel nice outside with the high landing in the middle 60s.

We’ll stick in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday with a warm springtime air mass taking control. On Tuesday and Wednesday next week, a rain system will slide into Siouxland and deliver a good soaking of precipitation. Some thunderstorms are also possible during this timeframe.

Temperatures will slip with highs closer to 50° to finish out the work week.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.