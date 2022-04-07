SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Yet another windy day in the area as northwestern winds are still howling through. We start the day with winds still over 20 mph and gusting up to 45 mph. Winds will be increasing again in through the afternoon with gusts reaching up to 60 mph through the afternoon. This has led to a wind advisory will be in place across Siouxland until 10 PM tonight.

With temperatures in the 30’s through the morning hours, wind chills will be down in the 20’s for the area. Still feeling pretty winter like out there and temperatures won’t be rising too much through the daytime for highs. Chances for another wet day after sunrise with more chances for mixed precipitation during the day. Paired with the strong winds, visibility could be reduced.

Strong winds and clouds will stick around through the evening, but starting tomorrow we start to see clearer skies and calmer winds. Warmer weather as well as we get back to highs in the 50’s.

Expect a warmer and sunnier weekend as temperatures push higher into the 50’s as well as 60’s for afew days.