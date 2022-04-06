SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are extended through Thursday evening (and will likely be pushed into Friday) as we deal with gusts potentially getting near 60 MPH related to a very slowly progressing area of low pressure passing through Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Tonight we’ll have windy cold conditions with a low near the freezing mark. Occasional light rain & snow showers are possible with minimal accumulation.

A light mix carries over into tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 41° in Sioux City. While some snow is expected to fall, it’ll have a tough time sticking to the ground. Travel may be substantially affected in spots given the snow/wind combo which will cause lowered visibility. The wind will keep ripping through from the NW with gusts of 45 to 60 MPH.

We’ll start to see more sunshine on Friday and by the afternoon, we should watch the wind weaken a bit…a welcome change! The temperature will also perk up a bit on Friday as the temperature rises up near 50°.

The weekend will be calmer and decent enough with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s plus a fair helping of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds increase Monday in advance of rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for a drop in highs to the 40s later on next week.

