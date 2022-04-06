SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Even windier conditions are expected through the day today as we see wind advisories in effect today. Some showers making their way across the area but focused in the morning as clouds will last the whole day. and after the passage of a cold front, temperatures will be colder today as we struggle to rise into the upper 40’s for highs for Siouxland.

The evening will be more of the same as winds become slightly calmer overnight and a brief stretch of clearer skies. Temperatures fall close to the freezing point by tomorrow morning, leading to chances to see mixed rain and snow tomorrow.

Another blustery day for the region as strong northwestern airflow persist with more clouds. And an even cooler day as highs struggle to climb out of the 30’s.

Expect increasing temperatures as we see more sunshine and warmer winds as we head towards the weekend