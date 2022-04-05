SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 40° with stray rain showers. The wind will blow in from the WNW gusting to 30 MPH.

Low pressure will circulate over southern Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday with a long period of powerful wind gusts between 45 and 60 MPH locally. Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches, and Red Flag Warnings have been issued in relation to the intense breeze. Please drive with caution and tie down loose objects that may be prone to blowing away on your property. Avoid outdoor burning as flames may still be able to spread rapidly.

Very light rain showers and even a few snowflakes are expected as the storm system spins in place to our north. Overall accumulations will be very minor at about a tenth of an inch or less over the next couple days.

The high temperature Wednesday should rise up to about 50° and then we’ll watch that drop down into the lower 40s on Thursday.

Friday will also be quite breezy, but at least the wind should begin to diminish a notch versus what we’ll see on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect more sunshine to return with a high in the upper 40s.

Anticipate a pleasant weekend with sunshine and highs extending from the lower to the middle 60s.

Rain chances form back up on Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

