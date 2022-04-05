SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With clouds and strong southern airflow this morning, we’ve kept some parts of Siouxland on the warmer side with temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s in the east to some low 50’s out to the west. Winds will be above 20 mph for much of the daytime with warmer southern winds shifting to the west, beginning to usher in some cooler weather over the next few days. Persisting clouds will also keep the region cooler.

Started to see some light sprinkles crossing the region as well, with better chances to see rain east of I-29 in parts of western Iowa. This continues through the morning hours with more sprinkles possible close to noon. much of the rain chances being to the east with dry conditions and the strong winds have led to a red flag warning being issued in South Dakota and Nebraska.

A brief stretch of clearer weather overnight with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s for lows as strong winds persist through tomorrow. Expect cooler weather for the area along with more rain chances appearing over the next few days.