SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature is going to fall to 40° with increasing cloud cover. The wind will push out of the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH.

On Tuesday, expect scattered rain showers with accumulations of only about a tenth of an inch. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day as the wind begins to strengthen out of the WNW at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH.

More showers are possible on Wednesday and we may see a mix of rain and snow on Thursday with light amounts tacked onto Tuesday’s total. The wind will become a significant issue with gusts between 50 and 60 MPH – it’s likely that Wind Advisories and potentially even some High Wind Warnings will come down from the National Weather Service as we continue through this week. Colder temperatures also sink into Siouxland with highs stuck in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll warm up and calm things down this weekend with highs in the 60s. Rain chances appear to vanish for a while once we get past that light mix on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.