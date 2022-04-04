SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures remain mild for the morning hours today as clouds have moved over the area. Temperatures will be in the low 30’s to start the day as they clear out rather rapidly through the daytime. Expect rising temperatures to put us back into the upper 50’s across the region, though not as warm as we saw yesterday. Little breezy again as northwest winds will shift to be from the southeast later on.

The clear skies don’t last through the evening as clouds are expected to move in again as temperatures only drop to the upper 40’s for tomorrow morning. Expect stronger winds from the south to persist.

Cloudier day tomorrow as rain chances begin to make an appearance and last through much of the week. expect wetter and colder weather the deeper into the week we go