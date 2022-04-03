SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Moving past a beautiful Saturday with highs hovering at about 60° and a lot of sunshine, Sunday will present a few change-ups. Temperatures lift into the lower 60s this afternoon, but we’ll also be tracking some spotty light rain showers as low pressure spirals in from the northwest. It’ll also become breezy with gusts potentially topping 30 MPH. Even still, it should be a pretty good spring day out there.

We’ll stick near 60° on Monday and Tuesday as we have a mix of sun & clouds on tap for the region. Starting up on Tuesday afternoon, rain showers are expected and those will last over into Wednesday accompanied by cooler temperatures plus a strong breeze. We should receive a substantial soaking!

Highs will chill off a notch down to the upper 40s and lower 50s behind the rain disturbance. However, as we get closer to next weekend, warmer springtime air will lift back in with highs about 60° once again.

You can get the latest information from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.