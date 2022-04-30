SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After rain and thunderstorms struck the region on Friday night, we can look for more off-and-on showers to hang over throughout our Saturday. It’ll be windy and cooler with a high in the lower to middle 50s. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.75″ and 1.50″ for most of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area by the time rain fully wraps up early Sunday morning.

Wind Advisories are in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM with gusts approaching 50 MPH out of the northwest.

Expecting to see relatively cool high temperatures for the start of May ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s next week. We have more rain chances in the cards for our region on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.