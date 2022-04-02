SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More sunshine will be with us today as we enjoy a mild afternoon high of 59°.

Temperatures lift into the lower 60s on Sunday with a couple of spotty showers possible. It’ll also become breezy on Sunday with gusts of about 30 MPH. All things considered though, this is looking like a great weekend for early April!

We’ll stick near 60° on Monday and Tuesday as we have a mix of sun & clouds on tap for the region. Starting up on Tuesday afternoon, rain showers are expected and those will last over into Wednesday accompanied by cooler temperatures plus a strong breeze.

Highs will chill off a notch down to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Approaching next weekend, we should work in warmer springtime air lifting back to about 60° once again.

