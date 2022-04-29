SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 50°. There’s a risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts appearing to be the most significant potential issue. Heavy rain and lots of lightning may also accompany a line of thunderstorms cutting through with timing lining up between 7 PM and 11 PM.

Scattered showers will hang over throughout our Saturday. It’ll be windy and cooler with a high in the lower to middle 50s. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.75″ and 1.50″ for most of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area by the time rain fully wraps up early Sunday morning.

Expecting to see relatively cool high temperatures for the start of May ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s next week. We have more rain chances in the cards for our region on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

