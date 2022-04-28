SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 55° with a few pop-up showers & thunderstorms expected to form in the region. The wind will blow through from the southeast at 10 to 20 MPH.

More rain & thunderstorms are expected tomorrow – likely beginning in the late afternoon and continuing overnight. A few thunderstorms may pack 60+ MPH wind gusts of 1+ inch sized hail, so stay aware of changing conditions as we approach the evening hours. It’ll be a notch cooler, but more humid with a high of 66°. It’ll be breezy with gusts peaking near 30 MPH from the southeast.

Windy & wet weather carries into Saturday with a high of only 55°.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be substantial with Sioux City receiving about 1 inch of precipitation. Some of our western communities near Highway 81 (which are among the hardest hit by drought conditions currently) appear to wind up with about 2 inches of rain which would definitely be beneficial.

Temperatures will rise a little higher with the rain chance dissipating into Sunday. We should see highs hang at about 60° during the coming week with additional rain chances for Siouxland on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.