SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a cloudy & cool start, it’s turned out to be a nice Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s & 70s throughout the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a comfortable low of 47°. A light ESE breeze will be with us as gusts peak near 25 MPH.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected Thursday with afternoon scattered showers & thunderstorms possible. The high will be 69°. The wind will blow out of the southeast at 10 to 20 MPH.

Rain chances increase for Friday and Saturday as temperatures decrease with the high on Saturday struggling to get above the 60° mark. A good soaking is expected with over an inch of rain accumulation when looking at the cumulative totals of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Hopefully this holds together as it would be a meaningful amount to help us combat drought conditions. The only disappointment is that in addition to wet weather this weekend, it’ll also get windy again with gusts of 30-40 MPH on Saturday & Sunday.

More rain chances will be with us next Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures next week should stay seasonal between about 60° and 65°.

