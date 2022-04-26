SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a new Daily Record Low temperature of 19° in Sioux City this morning (shattering the old Record of 25° set back in 1950 for the date of April 26th), tonight thankfully won’t be nearly as cold. Expect a low of 41° with partly cloudy sky cover.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer as we head up to 73°. The wind will pick up a notch from the southeast at 10 to 20 MPH, but it won’t be overpowering like some of the other windy days we’ve had early in this spring season.

A slight chance of rain develops on Thursday as we cool off a notch to 67°. A gradual cooling trend will be with us with better shots at rain coming together Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals may exceed an inch by the time we get to Sunday. Given the drought conditions we’ve experienced for a long period of time, that would definitely be nice to have! Rumbles of thunder are a possibility, but severe weather chances appear to be pretty low on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with better energy tucked away south of Siouxland.

We’ll have highs generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s early next week. Another rain chance looks to develop next Tuesday.

