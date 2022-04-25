SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 27° – close to the Record Low in Sioux City of 25° set back in 1950. Clear skies and calm conditions are anticipated on a chilly night. Freeze Warnings are posted in central Iowa. Make sure to protect your plants that are sensitive to the relatively frigid air.

Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonal with the high rising to 66°. The wind also isn’t expected to be an issue – a nice change! Expect it to blow between 5 and 10 MPH from the SSE.

Wednesday should be a nice one with the high getting up to 72° under a mix of sun & clouds. Rain will be possible on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday along with a few thunderstorms. It’ll slowly cool off with highs favored to be in the middle to upper 60s later on this week. It’ll unfortunately also become breezy again, but not to the same extremes as what we had in Siouxland last week.

More shower chances form up next week with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.